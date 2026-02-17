MPD-DECU and NCR-DECU destroy 1,000 vintage bombs

194 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 1,000 vintage bombs that were recovered in separate areas and instances in Manila were destroyed by the Manila Police District-District Explosive and Canine Unit (MPD-DECU) and the NCR- Regional Explosive and Canine Unit (NCR-RECU) at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Sta. Juliana, Capaz, Tarlac.

PCapt. Christopher Millan, officer-in-charge of the DECU Manila, said the operation began at 5:30 a.m. up to 4 p.m. on February 12.

Those destroyed included Unexploded Explosive Ordnance (UXO), Explosives in Remnants of War (ERW) and other explosives that were previously taken from different areas in Manila.

Apart from these, authorities on February 10 brought 60 pieces of assorted UXO, ERW and other explosive items including a 155MM Projectile Round, hand grenades and small arms ammunition which they stored altogether for disposal with the Regional EOD and Canine Unit-NCR in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City.