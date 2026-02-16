MPD-DPIOU nabs senior citizen with four rape cases

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior citizen wanted for statutory rape and three counts of rape was arrested by operatives of the Manila Police District‘s District Police Intelligence and Operations Unit (DPIOU).

DPIOU chief PMaj. Kevin Rey Bautista said that a Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) was conducted through an intelligence-driven police operation which resulted in the arrest of the accused, who is a resident of Zapanta Street in Malate, Manila.

The said arrest of the accused, identified only through his alias as ‘Jun,’ aged 62, was effected along Sitio Greenfield’s, Brgy San Vicente, Municipality of Macalelon, Quezon Province at around 2:30 p.m. on February 12, 2026, by virtue of an alias warrant of arrest issued against the accused for statutory rape and three counts of rape under Art. 266-A par. 1(a) and 2, docketed under CC No. 12-290836-39.

Then Judge Jaime Santiago, Presiding Judge of the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 3 in Manila in his decision dated July 20, 2012, recommended no bail.

According to Bautista, the arrested accused was duly informed about the nature of the case being imputed against him and was apprised of his Constitutional Rights under R.A. 7438 in a language known to and understood by him, but that he opted to remain silent.

In compliance with Supreme Court A.M. 21-06-08-SC, an Alternative Recording Device (Samsung A53) was used during the implementation of the said arrest warrant, Bautista added.

Meanwhile, he said the arrested accused is temporarily detained at the MPD-Integrated Jail facility prior to the return of the said warrant to the court of origin and while waiting for the issuance by the court of a commitment order.