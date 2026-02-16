Home>News>Metro>MPD-DPIOU nabs senior citizen with four rape cases
Metro

MPD-DPIOU nabs senior citizen with four rape cases

Itchie G. Cabayan2
Kevin Rey Bautista

A senior citizen wanted for statutory rape and three counts of rape was arrested by operatives of the Manila Police District‘s District Police Intelligence and Operations Unit (DPIOU).

DPIOU chief PMaj. Kevin Rey Bautista said that a Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) was conducted through an intelligence-driven police operation which resulted in the arrest of the accused, who is a resident of Zapanta Street in Malate, Manila.

The said arrest of the accused, identified only through his alias as ‘Jun,’ aged 62, was effected along Sitio Greenfield’s, Brgy San Vicente, Municipality of Macalelon, Quezon Province at around 2:30 p.m. on February 12, 2026, by virtue of an alias warrant of arrest issued against the accused for statutory rape and three counts of rape under Art. 266-A par. 1(a) and 2, docketed under CC No. 12-290836-39.

Then Judge Jaime Santiago, Presiding Judge of the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 3 in Manila in his decision dated July 20, 2012, recommended no bail.

According to Bautista, the arrested accused was duly informed about the nature of the case being imputed against him and was apprised of his Constitutional Rights under R.A. 7438 in a language known to and understood by him, but that he opted to remain silent.

In compliance with Supreme Court A.M. 21-06-08-SC, an Alternative Recording Device (Samsung A53) was used during the implementation of the said arrest warrant, Bautista added.

Meanwhile, he said the arrested accused is temporarily detained at the MPD-Integrated Jail facility prior to the return of the said warrant to the court of origin and while waiting for the issuance by the court of a commitment order.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Manila Police District (MPD) - Logo
News

MPD to deploy 14K cops, does final walkthrough for Traslacion 2025

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Manila Police District (MPD), along with other concerned groups, made the "final walkthrough" as part of security preparations for
MPD Logo
Metro

Shooting in Manila; one dead, two suspects injured by responding Manila cop

Itchie G. Cabayan
A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding suspects who were then shot by a Manila policeman who responded
Arnold Thomas Ibay
MPD chief Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay warns students against talking to strangers. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

MPD chief warns studes vs talking to strangers as three ‘Budol’ suspects are nabbed

Itchie G. Cabayan
Manila Police District (MPD) Director Arnold Thomas Ibay warned students against talking to strangers following the arrest of three 'Budol
Miscellaneous

Carpenter killed by armed suspect due to running feud

Itchie G. Cabayan
REPORTEDLY due to a running feud, a carpenter was killed by one of two armed suspects with whom he allegedly