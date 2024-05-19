MPD nabs ‘National Most Wanted’ in Baler

P/ Maj. Kevin Rey Bautista (left) and the suspect that his team arrested. (JERRY S. TAN)

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District (MPD) arrested on Friday a 30-year-old man said to be a ‘National Most Wanted Person, in Baler, Aurora, due to 12 counts of rape he is facing, for which he has a P130, 000 reward money on his head.

PMaj. Kevin Rey D. Bautista, Officer-in-Charge of the DPIOU-MPD, said that the arrested suspect was identified as Christian Paul Cano Parayno, a construction worker residing in Purok 3, Quezon St, Suclayin, Baler, Aurora.

Bautista said Parayno was nabbed after they received an intelligence report from the office of PCol. Samuel B. Babonita, Chief D2/DID-MPD.

Based on the details gathered, PMaj. Bautista led a police team and conducted a ‘manhunt operation’ which resulted int he arrest of Parayno.

Bautista’s group was armed with an arrest warrant issued on June 6, 2022 by Judge Zarah Sanchez Fernandez of the 1st Judicial Branch 15-Dagupan City, Pangasinan when they conducted the suspect’s arrest. No bail was recommended for his provisional release.

The suspect was read his rights in the vernacular along with the nature of the charges against him.