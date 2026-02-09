MPD nabs two security guards for allegedly harming 17-year-old cyclist

277 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR allegedly harming a 17-year-old cyclist, two security guards were arrested by the Manila Police District (MPD) Tourist Police.

The two, identified as Gilbert Mendez, 38 and Nilo Anub, 28, both of the JSL Security Agency, were nabbed after they were accused of physical harm by the 17-year-old victim.

Investigation showed that at 9:05 p.m., the two guards told the victim that cycling was prohibited in the area they were guarding, at Riverside Plaza Mexico Esplanade in Intramuros, Manila.

However, the victim did not obey them so that the two suspects chased him down and allegedly harmed him when they caught up with him.

Later on, the victim, accompanied by relatives, filed a complaint with the police against the two security guards who were promptly arrested.

Now, the suspects are facing charges for violation of R.A. 7610 (Physical Injuries) before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.