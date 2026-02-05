Home>News>Metro>MPD nabs two vegetable helpers for holdup of two grade 8 students in Tondo
MPD nabs two vegetable helpers for holdup of two grade 8 students in Tondo

Itchie G. Cabayan4
Manila Police District – Station 12 operatives nabbed two vegetable helpers after they allegedly held up two Grade 8 students the other night, while they were walking on their way to the birthday party of a friend.

Now facing charges of robbery before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office are Manuel Ferrer, 26 and Jonie Jangie, 31, both Tondo residents.

The victims, who are both minors, told the police that at around 9 p.m., they were walking along the Southbound Lane ng R10 Mel Lopez Blvd., Brgy. 29, Tondo, Manila when the suspects arrived and held them up.

After taking their cellphones and even slippers, the suspects hurriedly left on foot.

Immediately, the victims sought help from a patrolling cop and by means of CCTV backtracking, the suspects were arrested but only one cellphone was recovered from them.

