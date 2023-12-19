MPD polishes preparations for Black Nazarene Feast

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Manila Police District (MPD) is now in the thick of preparations for the 2024 ‘Traslacion’ in connection with the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2024.

It was learned from MPD chief Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay that a “walkthrough” on the proposed route of the procession was participated in by representatives from the Quiapo Church, the MPD and different government agencies.

The said ‘walkthrough’ began at Quirino Grandstand and ended in Quiapo Church.

Ibay said the purpose of the ‘walkthrough’ is to ensure the safety of the devotees who are expected to participate in the 2024 ‘Traslacion’ which is also slated to push through.

It will be recalled that the said procession was suspended for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, a mere “Pagtanaw” on the image of the Black Nazarene was held while in 2022, there was no ‘traslacion’ and instead, an online mass was held while this 2023 , the ‘Pahalik’ was scrapped and i a ‘pagpupugay’ took its place instead.

In 2024, the ‘Traslacion’ will be held once again in keeping with the original tradition during the Feast of the Black Nazarene.