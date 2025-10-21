MPD probes FB account re: bomb threat vs. JASHS in Manila

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A THOROUGH probe was ordered by Manila Police District (MPD) Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad into the bomb threat against the Jose Abad Santos High School located on Numancia Street in Binondo, Manila on Monday morning.

Fortunately, the threat turned out to be negative after a thorough inspection was made by the MPD.

The MPD is investigating who owns the Facebook account, “Louise Florence” which is said to be behind the said bomb threat received on Monday.

It was learned that the MPD-Station 11 received a call from the San Nicholas- Police Community Precinct (PCP) regarding a report from one Alex Mateo, a Grade 7 teacher in the said school regarding a bomb purportedly planted in five buildings in the school complex.

Glenmore Rodrigo, a student in the said school, reported to school authorities having seen a message in their group chat sent by alumni John Ballon, at 10:55 a.m.

Following this, another alumni identified as Jan Aljohn Hechanova reportedly sent a screenshot from the FB account of one Louise Florence which showed a picture of a bomb with the words, “I planted a bomb inside Jose Abad santos building. I am not joking, there are 5 bombs now, one hidden inside of five different buildings. Timer’s set detonation in just fee minutes”.

When the threat reached him, Mateo immediately sought assistance from the San Nicholas- PCP which, in turn, reported the matter to the MPD-DECU for verification and subsequent inspection of the school buildings.