MPD seizes P7.1-million worth of shabu in Sampaloc

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District – District Drug Enforcement Unit (MPD-DDEU) seized about a kilo of shabu with an estimated street value of P7.1 million during a buy-bust operation in Sampaloc, Manila the other night.

MPD Director PCol. Arnold Thomas Ibay identified the suspect from whom the drugs were confiscated, as Jason Danguecan alias ‘Ali’, 25, of Barangay Silangan,San Mateo,Rizal.

Ibay said Danguecan was nabbed by authorities at the corner of P. Campa and A. Mendoza Street in Barangay 463, Sampaloc, Manila.

During the drug bust, police confiscated from the suspect a knot tie transparent plastic bag and a sealed transparent plastic bag both containing shabu.

Also seized were P500 genuine marked money and 69 pieces of P1,000 bills in boodle money.

“This accomplishment demonstrates our relentless campaign to resolve and to go all-out in our fight against illegal drugs to clear our barangays of this menace of the society,” Ibay said.

The MPD chief said the suspect had been detained at the DDEU.

A case for violation of RA 9165 better known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 had been filed against the suspect.