MTRCB Chair finds ally in Manila Rep. Abante

Manila Congressman Benny Abante, Jr. (6th District) says he is supporting MTRCB chair Lala Sotto during his guesting at the 'MACHRA Balitaan sa Harbor View' news forum recently. (JERRY S. TAN)

Embattled Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto has found an ally in Congress.

Manila 6th District Representative Benny Abante, Jr. said he fully supports Sotto for doing a good job at the MTRCB, including the body’s decision to suspend shows which feature obscenities of any form.

Abante made the pronouncement at the ‘Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) Balitaan sa Harbor View’ news forum, where he even recounted having previously taken matters into his own hands at the peak of his fight against indecency in movies and television.

Years ago, Abante sponsored a bill in Congress banning the production of pornographic materials and shows.

Also a Bible Baptist Pastor, Abante expressed belief that television networks should promote pro-family programming instead of catering to those that carry sexual overtones.

He also stressed that TV networks must not put profit above social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Sotto said that there had so far been no effort to coordinate or cooperate on the part of the staff or hosts of the noontime show, ‘It’s Showtime’ which had been meted with a suspension due to a segment where hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez were shown toying with cake icing in what many perceived as a sexually-laden act. There were children in the said segment.

Sotto said she ‘will not satisfy the whims of my detractors’ in reaction to calls for her resignation.