MTV recognizes artists with 2023 MTV EMA Awards

Taylor Swift recognised with “Best Artist”, “Best Live” and “Best Video”

Jung Kook recognized with “Best K-Pop”, “Best Song” while BE:FIRST recognised with “Best Asia Act”

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE—NOV. 6, 2023— As fans worldwide voted for their favorite categories including “Best Artist”, Best Song” and more, MTV is recognizing the following artists with 2023 MTV EMAs.

FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA AWARDS:

Best Afrobeats: Rema

Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: KAROL G and Shakira – “TQG”

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop: Jung Kook

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best New: Peso Pluma

Best Pop: Billie Eilish

Best Push: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best R&B: Chris Brown

Best Rock: Måneskin

Best Song: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – “Seven”

Best Video: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT AWARDS:

Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST

Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue

Best Brasilian Act: Matue

Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain

Best Caribbean Act: Young Miko

Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING

Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli

Best German Act: Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna

Best India Act: Tsumyoki

Best Italian Act: Måneskin

Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS

Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid

Best Lat Am South Act: Lali

Best New Zealand Act: SIX60

Best Nordic Act: Käärijä

Best Polish Act: Doda

Best Portuguese Act: Bispo

Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson

Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears

Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan

Best US Act: Nicki Minaj

MTV did not move forward with the event in 2023. The MTV EMAs will return in November of 2024.