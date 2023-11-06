MTV recognizes artists with 2023 MTV EMA Awards

Taylor Swift recognised with “Best Artist”, “Best Live” and “Best Video”
Jung Kook recognized with “Best K-Pop”, “Best Song” while BE:FIRST recognised with “Best Asia Act”
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE—NOV. 6, 2023— As fans worldwide voted for their favorite categories including “Best Artist”, Best Song” and more, MTV is recognizing the following artists with 2023 MTV EMAs.
FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA AWARDS:
- Best Afrobeats: Rema
- Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey
- Best Artist: Taylor Swift
- Best Collaboration: KAROL G and Shakira – “TQG”
- Best Electronic: David Guetta
- Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj
- Best K-Pop: Jung Kook
- Best Latin: Anitta
- Best Live: Taylor Swift
- Best New: Peso Pluma
- Best Pop: Billie Eilish
- Best Push: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- Best R&B: Chris Brown
- Best Rock: Måneskin
- Best Song: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – “Seven”
- Best Video: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT AWARDS:
- Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz
- Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST
- Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue
- Best Brasilian Act: Matue
- Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain
- Best Caribbean Act: Young Miko
- Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING
- Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli
- Best German Act: Kontra K
- Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna
- Best India Act: Tsumyoki
- Best Italian Act: Måneskin
- Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS
- Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid
- Best Lat Am South Act: Lali
- Best New Zealand Act: SIX60
- Best Nordic Act: Käärijä
- Best Polish Act: Doda
- Best Portuguese Act: Bispo
- Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson
- Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears
- Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan
- Best US Act: Nicki Minaj
MTV did not move forward with the event in 2023. The MTV EMAs will return in November of 2024.