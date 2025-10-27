Muhammad Mokaev Eyes BRAVE CF Gold To Complete His Full Circle Journey

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev has unfinished business to attend to, and at BRAVE 100, the highly touted phenom is determined to close the loop on a journey that began five years ago.

When the Dagestani-born Englishman steps inside the cage at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7, he won’t just be locking horns with Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship.

The 25-year-old will be fighting for something far deeper — the culmination of his story that started with the Bahrain-based mixed martial arts company that gave him his first break at the elite level.

“BRAVE CF gave me the platform to show the world who I am. They opened the doors when I was just a kid with big dreams, and for that, I will always be thankful,” Mokaev shared.

Back in 2020, this once-decorated amateur standout arrived in BRAVE Combat Federation carrying the weight of immense expectations. He was widely seen as the young man who could spearhead its flyweight division.

Over five bouts under its banner, he lived up to that billing — winning four, two of which came by submission — and establishing himself as a blue-chip prospect destined for greatness.

That early run with BRAVE CF catapulted Mokaev into global consciousness, opening doors for opportunities abroad.

His move to a North American promotion further validated his reputation as he kept his unbeaten streak intact, proving to fans and critics alike that the hype surrounding him was real.

However, fate had other plans. Circumstances beyond his control forced him to part ways with that organization.

When it came time to find a new home, it didn’t take long for BRAVE CF to welcome its prodigal son back.

“BRAVE CF is home and will always be home. This is where I started my professional journey, and this is where I want to make history,” Mokaev declared.

Now, history is exactly what’s at stake. The BRAVE CF flyweight bracket has long awaited its ruler despite housing some of the most talented 125-pounders on the planet.

Mokaev knows that a victory on November 7 would not only crown him as the first-ever World Champion in the weight class but also complete a narrative that began the moment he first set foot on the BRAVE CF stage.

“This is a full circle moment for me. From my first fight in BRAVE CF to this World Title opportunity, everything has led to this. I feel like destiny brought me back here,” he said.

Standing across from him will be Burns, a dangerous and relentless Irish counterpart with ambitions of his own.

Recognizing what Burns brings to the table at BRAVE 100, Mokaev is fully aware that claiming gold will require everything he has.

“I know it’s not going to be easy. Gerard Burns is a talented opponent, but I’m doing this for myself, for everyone who believed in me, and for those who never left my side when times were hard,” he stated.

