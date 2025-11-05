Muhammad Mokaev Ready To Etch His Name In BRAVE CF History On Bahraini Soil

388 SHARES Share Tweet

From dominating the amateur scene to carving his name among the elite flyweights of the world, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev has conquered nearly every challenge placed before him.

In the co-feature attraction of BRAVE 100 on Friday, November 7, the Dagestani-born Englishman stands on the threshold of the one accolade that has eluded him — a World Championship.

Set to collide with Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title at Isa Town’s Khalifa Sports City, he is determined to claim the coveted gold where it all began — in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“Bahrain will always have a special place in my heart,” Mokaev expressed with emotion. “It’s where I achieved some of the biggest moments of my career, both as an amateur and as a professional. This country feels like my second home.”

For the 25-year-old phenom, Bahrain isn’t merely the host of his next bout at Isa Town’s Khalifa Sports City; it’s the canvas on which his story as a mixed martial artist has been painted.

During his decorated amateur days, Mokaev rose to prominence in the same nation, collecting gold medals and respect from fans and peers alike.

When he turned professional in 2020, BRAVE Combat Federation — founded and based in Bahrain — welcomed him with open arms.

Mokaev shouldered the immense expectations as the young man touted to lead the promotion’s flyweight division into the future.

“The Punisher” did not disappoint. Over the course of five bouts under the BRAVE CF banner, he proved his pedigree, winning four contests — two by submission — and establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects in the sport.

“Bahrain became even more meaningful to me because of BRAVE CF,” Mokaev shared. “This promotion believed in me from the beginning and gave me the platform to show who I truly am as a fighter.”

That bond between Mokaev and Bahrain deepened when he made his triumphant return at BRAVE CF 91 in December 2024.

In a symbolic homecoming, he dispatched Filipino opponent Joevincent So in the opening round via submission — a statement that his hunger for greatness remained undiminished.

Now, as he prepares for BRAVE 100, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A World Title — the one piece missing from his legacy — lies within reach.

“To win my first World Title here, in Bahrain, would mean everything to me,” Mokaev declared. “It’s where my dreams took shape, where I’ve grown as a fighter and as a man. Becoming a World Champion in this place — my second home — would make it all come full circle.”

