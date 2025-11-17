Muhammad Mokaev Ready To Storm Serbia For Borislav Nikolić’s Bantamweight Throne

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev is far from finished conquering new territories.

Fresh off a career-defining triumph in the co-headliner of BRAVE 100 last November 7, where he claimed the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship with a scintillating second-round finish of Gerard “The Animal” Burns, the Dagestani-born Englishman is already setting his sights on a higher peak.

This time, his gaze is fixed on the division ruled by none other than BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić.

Mokaev made his intentions unmistakably clear. Moments after Nikolić successfully defended his crown against Hamza Kooheji in the main event, “The Punisher” marched into the cage, stood face-to-face with the Serbian titleholder, and issued a direct challenge.

The tense staredown that followed, with both men going forehead-to-forehead, signaled one thing: a seismic showdown is coming.

For Mokaev, moving up in weight isn’t a gamble. It’s the next natural step in proving that his reign is just beginning.

“The bantamweight belt is the next mountain I want to climb. A matchup with Borislav Nikolić is the fight that makes the most sense, and I’m ready for it,” he declared.

Nikolić, proud of his heritage and energized by his supporters, expressed willingness to accept the super-fight under one condition: the battle must happen in Serbia.

But for a man who thrives on hostile territory, this request only fuels Mokaev further.

“If he wants it in Serbia, then Serbia it is. I’ll take the belt from him right in his own backyard,” he said with icy confidence.

For the 25-year-old, the location is irrelevant. His mission remains the same — expand his rule and solidify his legacy as one of BRAVE CF’s most relentless forces.

“A conqueror doesn’t wait for the perfect place or perfect time,” Mokaev stated. “A conqueror just conquers.”

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.