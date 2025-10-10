Muhammad Mokaev Vs. Gerard Burns Penciled For Inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship At BRAVE 100

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces a historic showdown as No. 1-ranked contender Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev takes on Irish rising star Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship at BRAVE 100 on Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

Muhammad Mokaev, No. 1-ranked Flyweight Contender, stated:

“This is the golden opportunity I’ve been waiting for. I’ve fought my way through every challenge, and on November 7, I will etch my name in history as the first BRAVE CF Flyweight World Champion.”

Gerard Burns, Irish World Title Contender, stated:

“Ireland has been waiting for this moment. I’m coming to Bahrain to bring that World Title home. November 7 will be the night I prove that the Irish spirit cannot be denied.”

Mokaev, widely regarded as one of the premier flyweights in the world today, boasts an immaculate record of 15 wins with seven submissions and two knockouts.

Fresh from his dominant run in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the IMMAF World Championships, “The Punisher” quickly made waves in BRAVE CF, winning four of his first five appearances with dazzling displays of skill.

After extending his undefeated streak outside the organization, Mokaev returned home to BRAVE CF in December 2024, submitting Filipino opponent Joevincent So with a crushing D’Arce choke in the opening round.

Now, the Dagestan-born Englishman stands on the cusp of becoming the promotion’s first-ever flyweight king.

But the road to gold for Mokaev is anything but easy. Standing across the cage will be Burns, an Irish spitfire who has carved his own impressive path.

With a 58-percent finishing rate and a 7-1 standing, “The Animal” has bulldozed his way into World Title contention.

Since debuting with BRAVE CF in 2023, Burns has scored back-to-back first-round stoppages, followed by two more decisive victories — including a dominant unanimous decision win over Alinson “El Chompiras” Ochoa at BRAVE CF 97 this past July to secure his shot at glory.

With both warriors colliding at the peak of their careers, BRAVE 100 is poised to crown the first-ever BRAVE CF Flyweight World Champion in what promises to be an unforgettable battle for gold.

