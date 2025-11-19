Mural painting to raise awareness on West Philippine Sea launches in Subic, Zambales

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino Tarlac City – Combining arts and advocacy, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Region 3, Northern Luzon Command, AFP, Philippine National Police, maritime and regional line agencies, and the local government unit of Subic launched today, November 19, the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Mural Painting activity in Subic, Zambales.

The WPS mural painting is part of the series of activities in celebration of the Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month (MANA MO) last September 2025. It aims to raise awareness about our rights in our maritime domain and our territorial sovereignty.

Artists from central Luzon adorned the wall of Olongapo-Bugallon Road at Barangay Calapacuan, Subic, Zambales, showcasing their talent in drawing and painting in support of our West Philippine Sea (WPS) claim and depicting the theme “Ang Karagatan ay Buhay, Kalayaan, at Kinabukasan.”

Local artists who joined the mural painting echoed similar sentiments, expressing pride in using their talents in asserting ownership and rights in the WPS and to give voice to the fishermen affected by the illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities of the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) in the WPS.

“We joined this mural painting activity because we love our country, and we need to show our love for it through sharing our skills, especially on timely issues like the WPS. We are proud to give voice to our fishermen,” said Mr. Valino Lactaotao, a local artist from Tarlac.

The activity was also attended by Mr. Paolo Pumicpic and Mr. Arnel Satam, fishermen from Zambales who experienced harassment from the CCG in Scarborough Shoal and are main characters in the documentary “Food Delivery Fresh from the West Philippine Sea,” who called on Filipinos to unite in defending WPS and fight for the rights of the fishermen to fish on their fishing ground.

Meanwhile, Councilor Orlando Timbol, chairman of the Committee on Fisheries and Aquatic of Subic LGU, expressed support for the activity. He said that the LGU is open to any other activities in support of the fishermen. He further encouraged the fishermen to continue fishing in Scarborough Shoal.

“I encourage our fishermen to continue fishing in the WPS to show our ownership of it and to show them that this is our fishing ground,” said councilor Timbol.

The LGU aims to complete the WPS mural painting and invites local artists to join in and be part of this creative advocacy endeavor.