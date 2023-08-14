Music Export 101: Filipino artists go international this August

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Sonik Session brings together music experts and Filipino creators for a boutique conference and artist showcase

11 August 2023, Manila – This 18 August, 22 Tango Music Group, the British Council in the Philippines, and Sonik Philippines are hosting Sonik Sessions: Music Export 101, a boutique conference and artist showcase bringing international music experts, Filipino artists and creators to talk about music and how we can bring Filipino talents to the forefront of the global market. The event will be held at Making Space in Cebu City, the first Sonik event outside Metro Manila.

In this 2nd installment of Sonik Sessions, Filipino creators will learn how artists and the music industry can benefit from increased recognition, access to new markets, revenue streams, and cultural exchange. The conference will dive deep into ‘music export’: the process of promoting and distributing music to foreign markets, showcasing and marketing artists to audiences outside their home country.

The theme was inspired by Filipino music mavens and the organisers’ personal experiences as British Council delegates to the recently concluded Great Escape Music Festival in Brighton, England.

Sonik Sessions: Music Export 101 is led by the talented singer-songwriter and founder of 22 Tango Music Group, Cattski Espina, alongside musician-entrepreneur and founder of Homonym, Mike Constantino. Upon their return after the Great Escape delegation, Cattski and Mike organised the event in hopes of sharing their experiences and knowledge with Filipino artist communities.

“I came home re-energized by what I saw and the people I met. After not being able to attend live conferences due to the pandemic, it reminded us that we can do so much more with the EU, especially the UK. We are excited to finally take Sonik outside of Manila and are raring to share what we’ve learned [in the Great Escape] through Sonik Sessions in Cebu,” Mike shares.

Cattski adds, “I’m on a mission to learn more about Music Export to pivot my vision towards learning from other cultures and eventually becoming an ambassador in bringing Filipino music to the UK and the world. I am thrilled to have Sonik Session as an opportunity to kick off our work in music export and bring more Filipino artists to the global stage.”

The British Council’s Head of Arts, Mich Dulce, elaborates on how the organisation advocates collaborative growth and art between the UK and the Philippines. “There is so much talent and potential in the Philippines that deserves to be shared with the entire world. We look forward to the exciting future of Filipino artists as we continue to work together and share what the UK has to offer and vice versa,” she says.

Sonik Sessions will serve as a venue for experienced and up-and-coming musicians, artists, and creators to share their different inspirations and innovations. The event will feature four global and notable artists in their field, sharing industry trends and global practices:

Fil-Brit publicist, consultant and international music marketeer from EMPIRE Cat Lazarra will elaborate on what music export is;

will elaborate on what music export is; Another Fil-Brit – singer and producer RJ Belo of State is Flow London will share his experiences and dreams of bridging UK Asian artists with other cultures

Founder of SRM Booking and Services and co-founder of AXEAN Music Showcase Festival Satria Ramadhan will share how to grow music and fanbase in foreign markets;

will share how to grow music and fanbase in foreign markets; FOCUS Wales’ co-founder and music programmer Andy Jones will talk about applying and participating in music festivals and conferences; and

will talk about applying and participating in music festivals and conferences; and Primavera Pro’s head of partnerships and programming Camila Anino will discuss how government support fuels the exploration of Filipino music.

The event will conclude with a singer-songwriter and artist showcase, featuring some of the best Cebu-based artists.

Sonik Session: Music Export 101 is a free event and will be simultaneously streamed on the official Facebook pages of 22 Tango Music Group, Sonik Philippines, and Homonym.

About 22 Tango Music Group

22 Tango Music Group is a Music Marketing Agency designed for companies and artists. Using the power of music, we help brands on their mission to build and activate audiences. We develop artists using a holistic approach to strengthen identity and talent with a goal

to breakthrough in the industry by building a fanbase.

www.22tangomusicgroup.com

About Sonik Philippines

Launched in 2019, Sonik Philippines is the country’s official Music Conference & Showcase Festival. Presented by Homonym and co-founded by the National Commission for Culture & The Arts (NCCA), Sonik seeks to educate both the business and artist sides of our music eco-system to elevate the entire industry, shaping the future of Philippine Music. Sonik has featured over a hundred of the top music experts from the Philippines and the world and tackled topics like Sonic Branding, Music Licensing, Music Export, Festivals/Live Events, Artist Management, Music PR/Marketing, Audio Platforms, Music Production, Music Distribution, A&R, Label Services, Music Influencers, among many others. In 2023, Sonik launched Sonik Sessions, focusing on Music Export.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

In 2023, the British Council in the Philippines is marking our 45th anniversary, celebrating our commitment to building connections between the UK and the Philippines through our work in education, arts, English, and exams.

www.britishcouncil.org