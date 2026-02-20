Muslim PDL Begin Ramadan Observance at Iligan City Jail

249 SHARES Share Tweet

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte — February 19, 2026. Muslim Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) at the Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory marked the start of Ramadan with solemn prayers and community gatherings, underscoring the facility’s commitment to religious freedom and inclusivity.

At dawn, one-hundred and twenty four Muslim PDL—about 16 percent of the jail’s population—came together for morning prayer, beginning the holy month with devotion and unity. The observance reflects the cultural and religious ties of Iligan City to neighboring Lanao del Sur, a predominantly Muslim province.

The jail administration prepared the Multi-Purpose Hall to serve as a prayer venue throughout Ramadan, hosting nightly Salat al-Tarawih. Beyond the holy month, the hall remains open for Sala al-Isha and Salat al-Jumu’ah, ensuring continuous access to spiritual practices.

Following prayers, Muslim PDL engaged in Shur’a, a traditional Islamic practice of consultation and collective discussion. Within the jail, Shur’a fosters dialogue, strengthens bonds, and nurtures a sense of community among detainees.

City Jail Warden JCINSP Carmelo A Corsame expressed support for the observance, saying: “Here at the Iligan City Jail, we recognize the importance of faith to our residents. We provide avenues to freely practice their beliefs, helping them preserve their spiritual well-being and sense of identity.”

For the Muslim PDL, Ramadan began not with isolation but with togetherness, as prayer, reflection, and charity illuminated their path inside the facility, proving that even in confinement, the spirit of Ramadan thrives.