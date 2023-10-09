NAIA 3 molotov suspect surrenders to MIAA, is charged

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A LONE suspect in the September 23, 2023 molotov explosion incident at the open parking of NAIA Terminal 3 has voluntarily surrendered to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The suspect surrendered on the evening of September 28, following an intelligence and surveillance operation conducted by the Terminal 3 MIAA Terminal Police Section (MIAA T3-TPS).

It will be recalled that a reported molotov cocktail device went off in the morning of September 23, causing damage to three vehicles parked near the spot where the alleged bomb exploded.

A concerned informant came forward to the MIAA-TPS providing crucial information about the incident and identifying a certain Renieldo Dela Peña Perez, also known as “Bolayog,” as the perpetrator.

The intelligence and surveillance operation ordered by T3-TPS chief APCol Froilan Sanchez led to the sighting and subsequent identification of Perez near the exit of the Terminal 3 open parking area.

Suspect Perez was invited to the T3-TPS office to shed light on what happened. During questioning, he admitted that he was the one who threw the Molotov cocktail device that he personally assembled using an energy drink bottle containing gasoline then dipped a cloth inside, ignited it and quickly threw it towards the direction of the parking lot.

Perez, a former taxi driver, recognized MIAA’s serious campaign against illegal transport operations within the airport complex further stating that because of this, he cannot wander around T3 open areas easily like before.

Perez was turned over to the MIAA Police Intelligence and Investigation Division (PIID) for further processing and additional questioning before handing him over to the PCol Arnel Apud, Chief, Philippine National Police- Aviation Security Unit, NCR (PNP-Avseu NCR) for their disposition.

Suspect Renieldo Dela Peña Perez was then turned over to the Pasay City Police for filing of formal charges for Attempted Arson and Alarm and Scandal. He was subjected to inquest proceedings last October 6 by Assistant Chief Prosecutor Clarence Español and is currently detained at the Pasay City jail.

MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co underscored the importance of rigorously enforcing rules for all airport users to uphold a safe and orderly environment.

“The swift resolution of this incident highlights MIAA’s commitment to maintaining the security and safety of travelers and airport personnel,” he said.

In another development, at around 2:50 p.m. of October 9, APO1 Matias of T1PS informed the PIID Office regarding an alleged explosion that has just occurred near NAIA Parking B.

Immediately PIID operatives proceeded to the area to validate the information.

Inquiry conducted disclosed that on the said DTPO Avsec Tero, Robert assigned roving guard at Parking B, heard the explosion and afterwards noticed an injured man with a blood stain on his right ear, face and left hand. Avsec Tero then called his immediate supervisors and team leader, who then called the MIAA Medical to give medical assistance to the injured man who was identified as Romeo Soriano, 64, garbage collector.

PNP ASG/K9/EOD unit headed by PMSgt Judy Tamayo arrived at the area and immediately conducted paneling and clearing operation. afterwhich, the scene was cleared of any bomb threat while waiting for the SOCO to arrive at the area.

Information gathered at the area disclosed that Soriano was allegedly attempting to open and dismatle an item (alleged vape) that he collected from the garbage. Unable to open it, he burned it causing the explosion and sustaining minor injuries.

He was taken into custody by the PNP-ASG for further inquiry, after receiving medical assistance given by MIAA Medical team headed by Dr. Cherwin Marcelo.