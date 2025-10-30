NAIA GM Ines announces MIAA readiness for Undas 2025

MIAA general manager Eric Ines (second from right) at the inspection of the airport terminals, along with (left) NNIC President Ramon S. Ang and (right) NNIC general manager Lito Alvarez. (JERRY S. TAN)

MIAA general manager Eric Ines (second from right) at the inspection of the airport terminals, along with (left) NNIC President Ramon S. Ang and (right) NNIC general manager Lito Alvarez. (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is fully prepared for the expected surge of passengers this Undas 2025.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Jose Ines made this assurance to the public, saying it is mainly due to strong collaboration between MIAA and its private partner, the New NAIA Infra Corp (NNIC), under the government’s ongoing NAIA modernization program.

Ines said that in support of the Department of Transportation’s “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2025,” close coordination with the DOTr and the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) ensures full readiness across all terminals during the holiday rush, fulfilling the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to guarantee safe, efficient, and comfortable travel for all Filipinos.

“With the joint efforts of DOTr, MIAA, and NNIC, we are ready to make travel safe, smooth, and convenient for all passengers this Undas. Our goal is to deliver a world-class airport experience even during the busiest days of the year,” GM Ines stated.

NNIC projects that more than 1.3 million passengers will pass through NAIA’s three terminals from October 27 to November 5, averaging about 135,000 to 140,000 passengers daily.

To manage the influx, Oplan Undas 2025 has been activated, deploying additional staff for passenger assistance, security screening, and crowd management. Coordination with airlines, CAAP, and other government agencies has been strengthened to maintain efficient terminal operations and on-time flights.

Among the major improvements implemented across NAIA are the opening of a 6,000-square-meter mezzanine Food Hall at Terminal 3, the addition of new food and retail outlets, and upgrades to air-conditioning, seating and lighting. Self-check-in kiosks, self-bag-drop counters, and enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity have been introduced to ease processing and keep travelers updated. Airside and ground access upgrades, including reconfigured parking stands, faster taxiway operations, wider curbsides, and dedicated ride-hailing hubs are improving traffic flow and efficiency.

In order to ensure a smooth journey, passengers are advised to arrive early, three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic departures and to pack smart by avoiding prohibited items. Power banks must be hand-carried, units up to 100Wh are allowed, those 100Wh to 160Wh need airline approval, while anything above 160Wh is prohibited. Use or charging of power banks during flight is not permitted.

“These improvements are part of a broader modernization effort to make NAIA more efficient, reliable, and passenger-friendly, not just for Undas, but for the long term.” GM Ines added.