NAIA operations normal despite smog – MIAA OIC Co

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Despite the smoggy atmosphere around the NAIA complex, flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) remain normal.

This was learned from Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) officer-in-charge Bryan Co as he assured the air riding public that any disruptive effect of this hazy atmosphere to flight operations shall be advised accordingly.

Co said that passengers and airport workers, especially those who are assigned in open areas of the complex, have been advised to wear face mask as exposure to low quality of air poses health hazards.

Meantime, public affairs office chief Connie Bungag said that those who may have inquires from the MIAA may use the following ways: Voice Hotline: (02) 8877-1111; (02) 8877-1109 local Text Hotline: 0917-839-6242; 0918-918-6242 NAIA Facebook page: Ninoy Aquino International Airport NAIA Twitter account: @MIAAGovPH.