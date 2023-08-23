NAIA operations, rehab project opened by DOTr, MIAA

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The contract to rehabilitate, operate, optimize, and maintain the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is now up for bidding, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The DOTr and MIAA invite interested parties to participate in a single-stage competitive bidding process for a Rehabilitate-Operate-Expand-Transfer modality, in accordance with the Build-Operate-and-Transfer (BOT) Law and its Revised 2022 Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

The Instructions to Bidders (ITB) is already publicly available in the DOTr, MIAA, and the Public-Private Partnership Center (PPPC) websites.

The P170.6-billion NEDA Board-approved NAIA PPP Project will cover all facilities of the country’s main gateway, including its runways, four terminals, and associated facilities.

The project is expected to improve overall passenger experience and increase the current annual passenger capacity of NAIA to at least 62 million from the current 32 million.