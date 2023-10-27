NAIA posts 87 percent OTP on first day of ‘Undas’ ops

(second from left) MIAA general manager Bryan Co and Air Asia CEO Ricky Isla display the 'thumbs up' sign as an expression of satisfaction after making the rounds at the NAIA Terminal 2 to oversee Undas operations in place. With them in photo are NAIA Terminal 2 manager Sean Joselito Sunga and (right) airline spokesman-pilot Steve Dailisan. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Bryan Co announced that the ‘on-time-performance (OTP)’ at the premier NAIA terminals reached a high of 87 percent on October 26, 2023, which is the first day of the ‘Undas’ operations, as he assured that the said performance will be sustained all the way to the Christmas season.

On-Time Performance (OTP) is a widely accepted method for measuring punctuality, providing a standardized means of comparing how well one service provider operates according to its published schedule, compared to another.

Co made the pronouncement as he made the rounds of the departure processes at the NAIA Terminal 2 accompanied by Air Asia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ricky Isla, spokesperson Steve Dailisan and Corporate Communications head Carlo Carongoy and NAIA 2 terminal manager Sean Joselito Sunga among others, where Co said that the 87 percent OTP was the highest achieved for this month, despite entering into peak season.

According to Co, all measures have been put in place ahead of passenger volume surge expected from October 27 onward due to the long weekend which covers the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on October 30 and then the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

He said that there had been a good transition in the case of Air Asia where passengers were initially provided with free transportation from the old to the new terminal and have now apparently already adjusted.

“It is easier to recall now na ang international flights natin, nasa dalawang terminal na lang, NAIA 1 and 3 unlike before and in the case of Air Asia consolidated na operations at NAIA 2 when before, nasa NAIA 4 and 3 sila, so maganda rin in terms of how we layout schedules of airlines as well as terminal assignments the passengers have adjusted and adopted,” Co told reporters.

The airport manager said the highest achieved OTP of 87 percent came as the NAIA terminals operated a total of 788 flights, compared to the usual 750, adding that the OTP covers both departures and arrivals.

He also assured that during his meeting with airlines and stakeholders, contingency measures are increased in case of unforeseen events like red lightning alerts, where the importance of readiness to respond were specifically tackled.

According to Co, he expects all the airport stakeholders to do their share, saying:”everybody has to work properly because were operating in one environment”, saying he expects the 87 percent OTP trend to continue even past the holiday season.”

Isla meanwhile called on passengers to stay put as much as possible, once they have reached their assigned boarding gate, to no longer engage in other activities outside and instead await the call so they could immediately board their plane.

He also reminded the passengers to give the exact mobile number and email address to the airlines to be able to properly receive advisories.

“In our case, all advisories are properly communicated twice, 24 hours and again, 12 hours before the flight,” he assured.

It was learned that Air Asia recorded a total of 90,000 passengers for just the past six days, covering 700 flights.