NAIA taxiway upgrade launched for optimal travel efficiency

THE upgrade of the ‘Taxiway November’ at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).had been launched by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Bryan Co, for the benefit of airlines and passengers.

Co explained that Taxiway November, stretching 1,748 kilometers, functions as the inner taxiway of NAIA Terminal 3, running parallel to Taxiway Delta and Runway 13/31. It serves aircraft operating at NAIA Terminals 3 and 4, as well as General Aviation.

“As the primary gateway for the country, it is our duty to continually upgrade and improve, ensuring that we remain at par with international standards for our pavements. Our engineering efforts contribute to our overarching goal of enhancing the passenger experience at NAIA,” he added.

Last November 6, the MIAA commenced engineering works for Taxiway November, aiming to replace the flexible pavement with rigid concrete. This upgrade is designed to accommodate all types of aircraft, particularly wide-body planes from international carriers at NAIA Terminal 3.

Explaining the initiative, MIAA Assistant General Manager for Engineering Antonio Mendoza said, “Our goal is to concrete all taxiways because it is better suited for wide-body aircraft. This will significantly reduce the need for pavement repairs caused by the inevitable deterioration of asphalt.”

“This change benefits not only MIAA but also airlines and passengers, ensuring a continuous flow of flight operations and allowing us to accommodate more flights at Terminal 3,” Mendoza added in his report to GM Co.

It was learned from MIAA public affairs officer Connie Bungag that the upgrade is divided into three to four phases, starting with a 400-meter section. The entire project is slated for completion in 16 months, with a target finish in 2025. Phased work ensures continuous operations at NAIA Terminal 3.

Bungag said that post-completion, MIAA will proceed with the expansion of Taxiway Juliet in front of NAIA Terminal 2. The proposed concrete extension, parallel to Runway 13/31, Taxiway November, and Taxiway Delta, will extend to NAIA Terminal 4’s apron, alleviating traffic at Terminal 3.

Following this, Co announced that a project to upgrade Taxiway Delta, NAIA Terminal 3’s main taxiway, will be initiated. Similar to Taxiway November, the flexible asphalt pavement will be replaced with rigid concrete. This sequential approach allows aircraft to divert through Taxiway Juliet during the rehabilitation of Taxiway Delta.

He emphasized that these upgrades are part of a series, with further developments planned following a geotechnical investigation of NAIA’s runways, taxiways, and aprons.

“The investigation will determine the Aircraft Classification Number and Pavement Classification Number, guiding our subsequent upgrades. This standardized international airport pavement rating system will also assist airlines in choosing suitable aircraft for NAIA,” Co said.