NAIA worker commended for good deed

Honest security guard Manuel Marcelo Jr. returns lost pouch with cash and cards which was left behind at NAIA Terminal 2. (JERRY S. TAN)

Honest security guard Manuel Marcelo Jr. returns lost pouch with cash and cards which was left behind at NAIA Terminal 2. (JERRY S. TAN)

166 SHARES Share Tweet

AN air passenger commended a security guard assigned at the NAIA Terminal 2 after he returned an item that he inadvertently left behind upon arrival last June 2, 2024.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines called on all airport workers to emulate the example shown by the said airport personnel, identified as SG Manuel Marcelo, Jr. of N.C. Lanting Security Agency.

“I am pleased that many of our colleagues continue to carry out their duties with utmost honesty and preserve their integrity as they do their job every day. What he showed is truly commendable,” Ines said.

The satisfied passenger, identified as Ronald Mascariñas, stated in a Facebook post his happiness and appreciation for Marcelo, for having surrendered to the lost and found section his pouch, which he inadvertently left on top of a pushcart when he arrived in NAIA Terminal 2 from Butuan at 10 p.m. on said date.

After dropping off his sister who had a connecting flight to the USA in Terminal 1, Mascarinas said he realized that he did not have his pouch with him so that he went straight back to the Terminal 2 arrival area and looked around but didn’t find it.

The pouch was noticed by Marcelo sitting on top of a pushcart and asked people nearby if they knew the owner, but no one came to claim the item. At that instance, Marcelo sought the assistance of the airport police and reported the left behind item.

As a matter of procedure, the item was subjected to narcotics and explosives check, after which said pouch was formally endorsed by Marcelo to the desk officer for proper documentation.

Elated over the genuine act of honesty, Mascariñas stated in his FB post:“I want to express my profound gratitude to Security Guard Manuel Marcelo Jr. of N.C. Lanting Security Agency, deployed at the NAIA North Wing Terminal 2 arrival area. I accidentally left my pouch, which contained my credit cards, driver’s license, and a significant amount of cash, on top of a trolley. Manuel found and returned it intact, showcasing the exceptional honesty and integrity of our airport’s security personnel.”

“I am deeply relieved and inspired by the honesty of Security Guard Manuel Marcelo Jr. and all the security personnel at our premier airport. Their dedication and integrity are truly commendable,” he added.