NAMFREL: The time for transformational electoral reform is now

The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (NAMFREL) submitted to the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms on November 10, 2025 its recommendations for an electoral reform legislation agenda for the 20th Congress, in time for the Committee’s first regular meeting on November 11 under the chairmanship of Representative Ziaur-Rahman “Zia” Alonto Adiong.

NAMFREL’s proposed agenda comprises twelve priority legislative measures, including:

Anti-Political Dynasty Act – Finally implementing the constitutional mandate after nearly 40 years Campaign Finance Transparency Act – Closing the primary conduit of corruption with real-time disclosure and indexed limits Philippine Anti-Corruption in Elections Act – Applying RICO-style prosecution to dismantle electoral racketeering networks Election Code Modernization Act – Updating the 1985 code for the digital age with blockchain, biometric verification, and open-source technology standards Political Party Strengthening Act – Building accountable parties through mandatory fielding requirements, party institutes, and anti-turncoatism provisions Electoral Justice Reform Act – Separating adjudication from administration to enable COMELEC to focus on election management Additional Priority Reforms – Covering voter education, media access, electoral integrity, gender parity, COMELEC strengthening, and civil society partnerships

NAMFREL’s proposed legislation includes detailed provisions, explanatory notes referencing NAMFREL’s historical advocacy positions, alignment with international standards, and assessment of work done by the 19th Congress that can serve as foundation for the Committee’s deliberations.

The agenda represents the consolidation and updating of reform proposals that NAMFREL has consistently advocated before the 17th, 18th, and 19th Congresses, enriched by four decades of ground-level election observation, technical analysis, and engagement with international best practices. It addresses the systemic issues that continue to plague the Philippine electoral landscape: the stranglehold of political dynasties, the opacity of campaign finance that enables corruption, the weakness of the political party system, the obsolescence of the 40-year-old election code, and the vulnerabilities in Philippine election management and technology systems.

In its cover letter to Committee Chairperson Adiong, NAMFREL expressed its readiness to support the Committee’s work for the proposed priority legislative measures through technical expertise and documentation from more than 40 years of election observation; civil society coalition mobilization for reform advocacy; public education campaigns to build citizen support; international partnership facilitation with electoral assistance organizations; and continuous monitoring and independent evaluation of implementation.

Read HERE NAMFREL’s Proposal for an Electoral Reform Legislative Agenda For the 20th Congress – House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reform.