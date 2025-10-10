Nartatez cited for his ‘quiet strength of honest leadership’

267 SHARES Share Tweet

“In an era when leadership is too often measured by noise and visibility, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. stands out for his quiet confidence and steady hand. As the Acting Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), he has shown that leadership is not about grandstanding or headlines but about consistency, fairness, and genuine service.”

This was how Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia cited Nartatez, whom he said has led with a calm but firm approach that reflects his belief in discipline and accountability since assuming his post, noting that one of his first directives was to order an internal audit of police units and a review of assignments, a move that immediately signaled his intent to restore order and professionalism within the ranks.

“Those who have worked with him describe him as the kind of leader who listens first, decides carefully and acts with principle. He does not lead by intimidation or impulse. He leads by example,” Goitia said in praising the PNP chief’s leadership approach, calling it “a refreshing return to integrity based command,” adding that “In times when leadership is often performed rather than practiced, General Nartatez reminds us that true authority comes from character, not theatrics.”

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Tanglaw Diwa Class of 1992, Nartatez has built a solid career grounded in service and integrity. Over the years, he has held some of the PNP’s most demanding posts, including Director for Intelligence, Director for Comptrollership, Regional Director of NCRPO and PRO 4A (Calabarzon), and most recently, Deputy Chief for Administration.

Goitia said that wide range of experience has shaped his balanced and methodical style of leadership: “He is known for being decisive when needed but never hasty. For him, integrity is not a talking point. It is a daily practice. Integrity cannot be claimed; it must be lived. And that is what makes leaders like Nartatez invaluable in the fight to restore dignity and trust in our institutions.”

He also noted that under the watch of Nartatez, the PNP has started taking small but meaningful steps to rebuild its credibility, adding that “Nartatez knows that public trust cannot be demanded—it must be earned. He has pushed for transparency in operations, consistency in discipline, and genuine connection with the communities that police officers serve.”

“By holding his men to higher standards, he reminds everyone that the badge is not a symbol of power but a pledge of service. His focus on accountability and ethical conduct reflects his simple but powerful belief that the police can only protect the public if the public can trust the police,” he added.

A long time advocate of institutional reform, Goitia underscored this effort: “Public confidence is built in silence, through steady and unrelenting work. General Nartatez understands that the truest form of reform is one that takes root in culture, not slogans.”

He added: ” Even as he serves in an acting capacity, Nartatez enjoys the full confidence of both the President and the National Police Commission, which granted him full authority to carry out the duties of the Chief of the PNP. Their trust reflects confidence in his steady and disciplined leadership. Yet despite this, he has remained humble, keeping the focus on the institution rather than on himself.”

Goitia also noted that in recent weeks, the leadership of Nartatez was evident in how the PNP peacefully managed the September 21 anti corruption rallies, allowing citizens to express themselves freely while keeping public order intact, as he also reaffirmed that the organization has no “quota arrest” system, reinforcing that policing must be guided by fairness, not numbers.

Moreover, Nartatez welcomed the country’s retention of its Tier 1 status in the U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report, a recognition of the nation’s continuing effort against human trafficking, a cause he vowed to strengthen under his watch.

“Leadership is not about being seen. It is about ensuring that others are safe, secure, and respected. That is the kind of leadership Nartatez embodies,” said Goitia, adding that Nartatez represents the kind of leadership that restores faith in public service, honest, disciplined and sincere, noting that his brand of command does not rely on theatrics or slogans, only on quiet dedication to what is right.

Chairman Goitia summed it up best: “In a time when noise often drowns out integrity, General Nartatez stands as proof that quiet leadership is not weakness; it is strength guided by conscience.”

“In a time when trust in institutions can easily fade, his example gives reason for confidence. Through quiet but firm leadership, he reminds the nation that integrity, when practiced every day, remains the strongest foundation of authority,” he stressed.