Nartatez orders full PNP mobilization ahead of super typhoon ‘Uwan’

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is going all out to protect communities that could be in the storm’s path.

As the country braces for the impact of Super Typhoon Uwan, a directive was issued to all regional and provincial directors by Chief PNP Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. calling gor the immediate activation of Risk Reduction Management Task Groups across all levels of the organization, even as he also reminded units to strengthen coordination with local government officials, national agencies, and the public to ensure everyone’s safety.

Nartatez emphasized that coordination and empowerment remain key to effective disaster response, urging the entire police organization to work closely with partner agencies to protect lives and property.

His instructions focused on one goal— readiness, as he ordered every unit to secure their personnel and families, ensure the availability of rescue and communication equipment and prepare evacuation centers together with local governments.

Too, he directed field units to assist in force evacuations in coastal, riverside, and landslide-prone areas, and to lead in rescue and relief operations once the typhoon makes landfall.

The PNP chief also assured that the National Headquarters will be closely monitoring the situation and is ready to provide additional resources and support where needed.

For Chief Nartatez, the role of the police goes beyond enforcing the law. It also means saving lives and serving the people in times of calamity.

He emphasized that PNP personnel have always been among the first responders during disasters, providing not only security but also assistance in rescue missions, evacuations, and relief distribution.

Nartatez said the PNP’s compassion and readiness reflect the true spirit of public service, especially in moments when communities are most vulnerable.

Under his leadership, the PNP continues to uphold a brand of service defined by discipline, courage and compassion, a true reflection of its commitment to serve with heart and purpose.

Nartatez reaffirmed the PNP’s commitment to unity and preparedness, emphasizing that with the cooperation of local governments and national agencies, the organization will face the storm with resilience and resolve, ever faithful to its duty to serve and protect.

“As Super Typhoon Uwan approaches, police officers across the country stand ready to respond where they are needed most, in the heart of communities, protecting lives and extending help to those in need, he assures.