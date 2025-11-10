Nartatez shows hands on leadership; monitors PNP’s post-typhoon response

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Acting Chief of the Philippine National Police Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. personally visited the PNP Command Center (PCC) on Monday morning to oversee ongoing monitoring and post typhoon response operations across the country.

Following the passing of Typhoon Uwan, the PNP Chief underscores coordination, empathy and readiness in the aftermath of the storm.

Accompanied byPolice Colonel Ramon Pranada, Chief of the PCC, Nartatez reviewed reports from regional offices and units deployed in affected areas. Their presence underscored the PNP leadership’s continued vigilance, ensuring that recovery, relief and security operations remain well coordinated and responsive to the needs of the communities.

During his visit, Nartatez engaged with personnel on duty, checking real time updates and giving guidance on sustaining coordination with local governments, national agencies and other responders. He emphasized the importance of maintaining readiness even after the storm, highlighting that true leadership means standing with the people not only during a crisis but throughout recovery.

He also reminded the team that effective leadership in times like these requires both discipline and compassion, qualities that define the PNP’s service to the public.

Nartatez assured that the PNP remains fully-mobilized to support ongoing relief, clearing and rehabilitation efforts in areas hit by Uwan. With the Command Center operating 24/7, field units continue to ensure safety, assist evacuees returning home and help restore normalcy in affected communities.

Lt. Gen. Nartatez’s visit reflects a kind of leadership rooted in empathy and action, a reminder that public service does not end when the storm passes but continues as long as people need help.