Nartatez shows strength by kneeling before God, Goitia says

AT a time when leadership is often measured by command and visibility, Philippine National Police Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. stands out for his quiet strength and humility.

Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia said the gesture revealed the essence of moral leadership, citing how during the enthronement and first day of the Novena Mass of the Canonically Crowned Image of Nuestra Señora del Pilar de Manila in Sta. Cruz Parish, Manila, Chief Nartatez was seen bowing before the altar, a general not in command but in prayer.

The Mass presided over by His Eminence Jose Cardinal Advincula, was solemn yet powerful, a moment that reflected reverence and surrender to a higher will, he said.

“When a man of power kneels before God, he elevates not just himself but the institution he represents. Chief Nartatez reminds us that the highest form of authority is moral authority, one that draws strength from faith, not fear,” said Goitia, who is Chairman Emeritus of four respected civic oriented organizations: Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADER), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI) and Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement, through which he continues to advance the causes of sovereignty, reform and the dignity of the Filipino people.

He added that the presence of Nartatez at the Mass was not ceremonial but deeply personal and that throughout his service, the PNP chief has emphasized that faith and discipline must go together, and that spiritual strength completes the character of a true officer.

According to the PNP, his attendance also affirmed the organization’s support for faith-based programs that nurture values and build unity between the police and the people they serve.

For Goitia, this balance between faith and duty is what restores public trust: “Leadership is not only a duty of the mind and the hand.

It is also a duty of the heart. Chief Nartatez leads with the humility to serve and the courage to believe.”

As the nation’s top police officer, he said Nartatez carries immense responsibility yet amid the weight of command, he remains calm, grounded, and guided by conviction.

Goitia calls him “a commander who understands that kneeling before God is not a sign of weakness but of strength, adding that humility, he said, allows a leader to rise above pride and lead with compassion.

For Goitia, true leadership begins with faith:. “When faith guides leadership, integrity becomes instinct. That is what we see in Chief Nartatez, a man of the law who also walks in the light of faith.”

The image of Chief Nartatez kneeling before the bishop, a soldier bowing in humility and a leader seeking blessing, captured the spirit of a man who understands that no rank stands higher than God, he added.

In closing, Goitia said, “a commander who kneels before God will never bow to corruption, fear, or deceit. He serves a higher command, and that command is truth.”