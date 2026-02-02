National Arts Month 2026 opens with a grand concert in Luneta

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Arts Month (NAM) 2026 celebration officially opened with a grand concert, “Ani ng Sining: Konsiyerto ng Katotohanan at Giting,” held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium in Luneta Park.

The opening concert set the tone for this year’s observance by underscoring the vital role of the arts in fostering livable communities, promoting responsible governance, and building a sustainable society grounded in truth, courage, and collaboration. Through diverse artistic expressions, the event highlighted Filipino creativity as both a reflection of shared experiences and a catalyst for collective aspirations.

Opening Highlights

The celebration commenced with a Grand Parade at 4:00 PM, which led audiences to the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium. Performances formally ran from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, featuring a carefully curated sequence of artistic presentations, musical performances, and storytelling segments that traced the journey of Filipino creativity, identity, and social responsibility.

The program opened with the ceremonial segments “Pagdating ng Ilaw” and “Pagpasa ng Liwanag sa Kabataan,” symbolizing the transmission of cultural heritage and artistic responsibility across generations. These were followed by a series of themed monologues—“Ang Binhi ng Sining,” “Sining Bilang Ugat at Alaala,” “Sining at Giting ng Bayan,” and “Ang Pananagutan ng Ilaw”—which reflected on the role of the arts in shaping national memory, identity, and civic responsibility.

Cultural and performance segments featured “Pitong Alay ng Sining” by the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, as well as choral and dance presentations by UST Coro Tomasino and the Yogad Cultural Dance Group. Traditional and contemporary performances were also showcased by the Sayaw Pinoy 2024 Folk Dance Category Champion Indak Guiguintenyo Folkloric Group, the Philippine Ballet Theatre, and Anak Bale-Balayan, demonstrating the breadth and vitality of Philippine performing arts.

A special Fashion Show Segment highlighted the country’s creative industries, followed by the modern and contemporary performance set “Katotohanan sa Makabagong Anyo,” featuring The Addlib and The O Divas, which brought contemporary perspectives to the evening’s overarching theme.

Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Tiglao graced the stage alongside featured performances by Monica Gana, Lucky G., and Elaiza Jem, drawing strong audience engagement. The evening concluded with a grand finale performance of “Ani ng Sining,” bringing together the artists and performers in a collective celebration of Filipino creativity and artistic excellence for the year.

The opening concert was led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) under the leadership of Chairman and Executive Director Eric B. Zerrudo, Ph.D.

National Arts Month 2026

The Philippines celebrates National Arts Month every February in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 683, signed in 1991. The month-long celebration is spearheaded by the NCCA, led by Chairman and Executive Director Eric B. Zerrudo, Ph.D., in partnership with its Subcommission on the Arts (SCA) headed by Commissioner Dr. Lordinio A. Vergara.

The celebration is supported by the NCCA’s seven national committees: the National Committee on Architecture and Allied Arts (NCAAA), headed by Cathe Desiree S. Nadal; the National Committee on Cinema (NCC); the National Committee on Dance (NCD), headed by Commissioner Dr. Lordinio A. Vergara; the National Committee on Dramatic Arts (NCDA), headed by Eric Divinagracia; the National Committee on Literary Arts (NCLA), headed by Edgar Calabia Samar; the National Committee on Music (NCM), headed by Sandy Chua; and the National Committee on Visual Arts (NCVA), headed by Al Nezzar Ali.

This year’s theme, “Ani ng Sining: Katotohanan at Giting,” affirms that art is not only a product of individual creativity but also a powerful expression of the people’s lived realities and collective vision. As a reflection of truth and valor, the arts continue to serve as a wellspring of hope and a guiding force toward a more just and progressive society.

Following the successful opening concert, the NCCA invites the public to take part in the remaining National Arts Month activities and events being held nationwide throughout February.

Halina’t Maki-Sining!