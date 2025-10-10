Home>News>Nation>National voters’ registration to kick off on October 20 – Comelec
National voters’ registration to kick off on October 20 – Comelec

Itchie G. Cabayan5
George Garcia
Comelec Chair George Garcia announces start of national voters' registration this month. (JERRY S. TAN)

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia announced that the nationwide voters’ registration activities will begin on October.

Garcia said the registration period will last for seven months, ending on May 18, 2026.

Said registration will be conducted in all regions, except for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) which has its own voters’ registration schedule.

Garcia said the registration activities in the said region had been set on May 1, 2026 and will end on May 18, 2026.

The poll chief added that based on their estimate, up to four million applicants are expected to participate in the nationwide registration period.

“We believe we can reach 1.4 million registrants,” he said.

It will be recalled that the Comelec first held a voters’ registration nationwide, from August 1 to 10, 2025.

Based on Comelec data, a total of 2,727,643 applicants registered during the said ten-day period.

