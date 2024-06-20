National wage coalition ultimatum to regional wage boards: Kung walang dagdag-150 pataas, wage board wakasan!

416 SHARES Share Tweet

As the National Capital Region (NCR) – Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) holds its public hearing on 20 June 2024 while Congress has been urgently acting on the proposed legislated wage hike since last year, such as the ₱150 across-the-board wage recovery increase of TUCP, the national spotlight is on the regional wage boards to give an increase of not less than ₱150 in a desperate attempt to remain relevant after 35 years of indifference, even amid supervening events, to the plight of Filipino working families. Since no less than the President has already called for the timely review of minimum wages and as Congress has already forged ahead in raising workers’ wages, the question before the regional wage boards, especially NCR, is no longer whether there will be a raise, but how much and how soon will that wage increase be given, especially to the more than four million minimum wage earners nationwide.

In Congress and the regional wage boards, the National Wage Coalition, spearheaded by BMP, KMU, Nagkaisa!, and the TUCP, together with a diverse array of economists, academics, and civil society, among others, have already blasted the scaremongering excuse of employers and even no less than the Department of Labor and Employment that any wage hike will supposedly lead to massive inflation, unemployment, business closures, and economic slowdown—only because they do not want to pay the workers their fair share. Again and again, they have failed to meet the burden of proof which lies squarely on them who call our legitimate wage demand a “catastrophe.” But what is clear to all is that current minimum wage rates are inadequate to bring nutritious food to their families’ table, to lift them from the vicious cycle of poverty, and to ensure their decent lives with dignity. This is the actual true catastrophe that necessitates Congress and the regional wage boards to heed the people’s clarion call: DAGDAG SAHOD ISABATAS! 150 PATAAS!

Instead of pandering to baseless arguments on why regional minimum wage setting is scientifically superior to legislated wage hike and heartless calls for a moratorium on wage increases in the face of soaring food and power prices, the National Wage Coalition trusts that the regional wage boards will finally perform their mandate under the law by granting an increase based on the criteria/standards of wage-setting enshrined in R.A. 6727: Wage Rationalization Act, spearheaded by the needs of workers and their families, employers’ capacity to pay, and requirements of economic and social development, among others, which Philippine Labor comprehensively cited to shed light on the imperative of raising workers’ wages by at least ₱150 as the first pivotal step towards the fundamental right to living wages of all Filipino workers and their families.

Otherwise, another too little too late token increases, which amount to mere scraps, will be the final indictment on the long-overdue review, reform, and even abolition of the regional wage boards for committing a grave injustice to countless Filipino workers and their families by depriving them of the fruits of their labor for more than three decades already. THE NCR REGIONAL WAGE BOARD SHOULD LEAD THE WAY: SAHOD ITAAS! 150 PATAAS!