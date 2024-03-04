Nationwide service caravan to be launched by Immigration Bureau

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A nationwide service caravan will be launched by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) with its inaugural leg to commence in Zamboanga City on March 6.

The initiative, according to the BI, aims to provide convenient access to essential services for foreign nationals in select areas across the Philippines.

“We wish to bring our services closer to the people. Apart from our online services, we are also visiting key cities to facilitate immigration compliance,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The service caravan will travel to key regions throughout the country, offering expedited processing for various BI transactions, including tourist visa extensions, exit clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other essential clearances. By bringing services directly to the people, the BI aims to streamline processes and eliminate the need for extensive travel.

In addition to expedited services, concerned citizens may also lodge their complaint against illegal aliens in their area through the caravan.

Tansingco expressed enthusiasm for the service caravan, emphasizing its importance in delivering quality public service closer to the public.

“Our nationwide service caravan represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve our services by making these more accessible, both online and offline,” remarked Tansingco.

“By bringing our services directly to the communities we serve, we aim to enhance accessibility, efficiency and transparency in our operations, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure Philippines,” he said.

Following its initial leg at the Garden Orchid Hotel Zamboanga City, the service caravan will continue in strategic areas in Visayas and Mindanao in the next few months.

The BI encourages residents of each respective area to take advantage of the service caravan and avail themselves of the expedited services offered.