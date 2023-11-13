NBI marks 87th Founding Anniversary

139 SHARES Share Tweet

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is celebrating on November 13, 2023 its 87th Founding Anniversary under the theme, “Modernong NBI Kaagapay ng Bagong Pilipinas.”

This year’s theme is based on the continuing modernization of the bureau through infrastructure, processes and organizational structure aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the NBI in the aspects of investigation and forensics.

This, the NBI said, is to maintain the legacy of efficient service as the country’s most respected law enforcement agency for the past 87 years.

The NBI is slated to begin its two-day celebration with a Eucharistic Massm at 8 a.m. to be immediately followed by the awarding of NBI employees.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will be the guest of honor and speaker in the event wehre NBI employees who havebeen loyal in service will receive commendation in the Service Awards.

The activities on the second day consists of a Command Conference and an Employees’ Night.

It will be recalled that last year, the NBI’s anniversary celebration was marked by controversy when two women guests performed sexy dance.