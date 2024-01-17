NBI nabs man for alleged ‘sextortion’

166 SHARES Share Tweet

AGENTS from the National Bureau of Investigation – Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD), arrested an alleged ‘sextortionist‘ who reportedly tried to mulct the victim in the amount of P368,000.

Nabbed in General Trias, Cavite and now facing cases of grave coercion, anti-photo and video voyeurism act, using fictitious name and concealing true name and anti-alias law is suspect Dave Herson.

It was learned that in her complaint before the NBI, the victim said that she and the suspect met on Facebook.

Eventually, the suspectwas said to have recorded her nude pictures and videos and then put them online.

In exchange for sexual favors, the suspect was said to have promised that he would delete the said pictures and videos.

However, the complainant said that the suspect went on to demand P368,000 from her. The amount, he said, was for the expenses he incurred in taking her nude pictures and videos.

The complainant agreed to meet with the suspect on January11, 2024 in an establishment located in General Trias, Cavite.

Unknown to the suspect, the victim had already sought help from the NBI.

The suspect was nabbed by the NBI and had been subjected to inquest proceedings at the Office of the City Prosecutor of General Trias, Cavite.