NBI nabs vlogger for ‘headshot’ post on PBBM

Itchie G. Cabayan11
Jaime Santiago
NBI Director Jaime Santiago. (JERRY S. TAN)

National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) agents arrested a vlogger for posting on social media a photo of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. captioned with the word “Headshot.”

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the bureau acted on what it considered as a veiled threat directed against President Marcos.

Said vlogger will be charged with inciting to sedition and making a grave threat, both of which are criminal offenses punishable by at least six years imprisonment, said Santiago.

He added that while vloggers have a right to freedom of speech and freedom of expression, there are parameters to them.

Headshot
The ‘Headshot’ post. (JERRY S. TAN)

“When it comes to threats or any attempt on the president or vice president… we enter into the picture. To shooters and law enforcement agencies, when you say ‘headshot’ it means you would be shot in the head,” Santiago noted.

The vlogger identified through his social media account as “Mike Romero, made the viral post on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

It showed the President with other officials visiting the Bogo City located in Central Philippines after the strong quake damaged it.

A red arrow was put from the word Bogo pointing toward the head of the President and the caption stated ‘Headshot.’

Itchie G. Cabayan
