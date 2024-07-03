NBI offers 50K reward for info, says 3rd ‘Alice Guo’ fingerprint did not match Mayor Guo’s

443 SHARES Share Tweet

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago said that the third fingerprint record of one “Alice Guo” in 2005 did not match the fingerprints of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo,as he offered a P50,000 reward for anyone who can provide vital information that would shed light on the matter.

Santiago said this was the finding in the examination of the fingerprint made by the NBI on the third “Alice Guo“.

According to Santiago, an NBI clearance was applied for by the said “Alice Guo” with residence at Project 8, Quezon City about 20 years ago.

However, on inspection by the NBI, there are no records that one ‘Alice Guo’ resided in the said address.

Santiago said the NBI is establishing if the third Alice Guo had been directed to apply for such clearance.

Meanwhile, Santiago is urging the public to report any information about the said woman in the said NBI clearance to aid in the bureau’s ongoing investigation.

It will be recalled that the NBI earlier discovered that Guo had a Chinese passport under the name Guo Hua Ping, both of whom had the same fingerprints.