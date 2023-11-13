NBI to recruit 400 personnel

139 SHARES Share Tweet

ABOUT 400 personnel will be recruited by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) including 120 agents, for the year 2024 as part of the expansion of the bureau.

This was confirmed by NBI Director Medardo de Lemos during the celebration of the NBI’s 87th Founding Anniversary.

“The Senate, with the support of the Department of Justice and its allies in the Senate, has allocated a budget of P91 million for the salaries of our new NBI staff,” said De Lemos.

This, he said, is aside from the House of Representatives’ action favoring an additional P19 million for the training of new agents.

De Lemos expressed gratitude for the construction of a new NBI building.

“Previous NBI leaders aspired to have a new building or a new NBI headquarters. This has been a longstanding advocacy. After a considerable wait, it has now come to fruition,”said De Lemos.

It was learned that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved the P2.4 billion budget for the said new building.