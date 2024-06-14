NCCA Gallery unveils “Musa at Musika”

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Anastacio E. Silverio has launched his exhibit, “Musa at Musika,” at the NCCA Gallery, running from June 10 to June 30, 2024. The exhibition, which showcases a compelling blend of everyday life and musical inspiration, features fourteen of Silverio’s two-dimensional artworks.

Silverio curated pieces that reflect his unique ability to draw inspiration from his environment, emotions, and mundane experiences. His works in “Musa at Musika” encapsulate the resilience and emotive power of music, portraying it as a force that elicits love and helps overcome obstacles.

Each piece is a visual narrative focusing on a solitary character set within subtly fantastical landscapes. Notably, he incorporates images of computer motherboards to create a dialogue with technology, revealing intricate landscape details that merge technology with nature and blend the old with the new.

Musa at Musika will run from June 10 to 30, 2024, at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery located on the Ground Floor, NCCA Building, 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, 1002 Manila. NCCA Gallery Hours are from Mondays to Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information on the NCCA Gallery, call (+63 2) 8527 2192 or email [email protected].