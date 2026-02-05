NCCA Launches Art FriDates Series for National Arts Month 2026

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of National Arts Month (NAM) this February 2026, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will spearhead a series of cultural programs nationwide under the theme “Ani ng Sining: Katotohanan at Giting.”

As part of the NAM 2026 celebration, the NCCA will mount Art FriDates, a series of cultural events scheduled every Friday of February, to be held at the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls, Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), Roxas Boulevard corner Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Pasay City. The program serves as a platform for participating Local Government Units (LGUs) to showcase their distinct art forms, traditions, and cultural initiatives, with the aim of fostering artistic excellence and strengthening cultural appreciation.

Art FriDates will kick off on Friday, February 6, featuring the Art Capital of the Philippines—Angono, Rizal. The opening event will highlight Angono’s iconic Higantes, local art products, and other cultural expressions. The open house will begin at 2:00 PM, followed by Part I of the program, which will include a talk by cultural experts from Angono. Part II will feature performances by Angoño talents, reflecting the town’s rich artistic heritage.

Subsequent Art FriDates will feature the Province of Bulacan on February 13, followed by Biñan, Laguna on February 20, Quezon Province on February 27, and Muntinlupa City on March 6. Each participating LGU is expected to present selected cultural highlights that reflect its local identity, heritage, and creative practices. Details on the specific programs and performances will be announced in the coming days.

Through Art FriDates, the NCCA continues to champion the vital role of the arts in nation-building by providing spaces for cultural exchange and celebrating the diverse creative expressions of Filipino communities. This is in line with the overall celebration of the National Arts Month.

Observed every February by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 683, National Arts Month places the NCCA at the forefront of initiatives that honor, promote, and sustain Filipino creativity and cultural expression across the country.

This year’s theme underscores the power of the arts to speak truth, inspire courage, and contribute to peace and sustainable development. Anchored on the outcomes of the Philippine Development Plan for Culture and the Arts (PDPCA) and aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), NAM 2026 highlights how artistic expressions mirror shared realities while articulating the collective aspirations of the Filipino people.