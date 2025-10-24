Home>News>NCDA Commends Supreme Court for the Nationwide Adoption of Filipino Sign Language by 2026
News

NCDA Commends Supreme Court for the Nationwide Adoption of Filipino Sign Language by 2026

Journal Online12
NCDA Logo

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) commends the Supreme Court of the Philippines for its landmark initiative to adopt the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) in all courts nationwide by the first quarter of 2026, a major step toward ensuring equal access to justice for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The NCDA recognizes this as a historic move that reinforces the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and disability rights, particularly in the administration of justice where accessibility has long been a challenge for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez announced that the draft rules governing the use of FSL interpreting in court hearings and videoconferencing sessions have been finalized and submitted for approval by the Full Court. Justice Marquez, who serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Technical Working Group (TWG) that drafted the rules, expressed optimism that implementation will begin early next year following the Court’s approval.

The initiative aligns with Republic Act No. 11106, or the Filipino Sign Language Act, which mandates the use of FSL in government communications, proceedings, and transactions. The law upholds the right of Deaf Filipinos to meaningful participation, accessibility, and inclusion in all aspects of public life.

The NCDA continues to advocate for the full implementation of disability-inclusive policies and programs, in line with the Philippine Development Plan and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Uniting for National Sovereignty
Provincial

Takbo Para sa West Philippine Sea Series: Uniting for National Sovereignty

Journal Online
Cagayan de Oro City – The participants gathered at the South Concourse of Limketkai Mall, all sporting their running gear
PSTO Laguna and LSPU
Provincial

PSTO Laguna & LSPU San Pablo City Campus discuss future collaborations

Journal Online
The Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO)—Laguna, the Laguna State Polytechnic University San Pablo City Campus (LSPU SPCC) Research &
AboitizPower BetterTogether
In this photo are (Clockwise from top left) #BetterTogether keynote speaker United Nations Global Compact Senior Manager for Global Operations in Asia and Oceania Neha Das, #BetterTogether host Victor Silva, panelist AboitizPower Coal Business Unit Strategy and Performance Specialist Patricia Malicse, panel moderator Ronald Francis A. Suarez, panelist AboitizPower Assistant Vice President for Corporate Brand, Communications, and Sustainability Janelle Jacinto, and AboitizPower Assistant Vice President for Environmental Management Ezra Barboza.
Business

UN Global Compact emphasizes collective action in AboitizPower sustainability event

Journal Online
Private businesses, now more than ever, were asked to step up in their role to help solve societal issues, a
Opinion

Rogue ex-cops to be treated as criminals- Gamboa

VOCP
PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Archie Francisco F. Gamboa, has warned active and dismissed rogue police personnel that they will