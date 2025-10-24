NCDA Commends Supreme Court for the Nationwide Adoption of Filipino Sign Language by 2026

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) commends the Supreme Court of the Philippines for its landmark initiative to adopt the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) in all courts nationwide by the first quarter of 2026, a major step toward ensuring equal access to justice for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The NCDA recognizes this as a historic move that reinforces the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and disability rights, particularly in the administration of justice where accessibility has long been a challenge for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez announced that the draft rules governing the use of FSL interpreting in court hearings and videoconferencing sessions have been finalized and submitted for approval by the Full Court. Justice Marquez, who serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Technical Working Group (TWG) that drafted the rules, expressed optimism that implementation will begin early next year following the Court’s approval.

The initiative aligns with Republic Act No. 11106, or the Filipino Sign Language Act, which mandates the use of FSL in government communications, proceedings, and transactions. The law upholds the right of Deaf Filipinos to meaningful participation, accessibility, and inclusion in all aspects of public life.

The NCDA continues to advocate for the full implementation of disability-inclusive policies and programs, in line with the Philippine Development Plan and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).