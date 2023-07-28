Nearly 15K Manilans given jobs from January 1 to present

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna reported that the running total of jobless Manilans who have been given employment by the city government from January 1 is now at 14,393.

Citing a report from public employment service office (PESO) chief Fernan Bermejo, Lacuna said that of the 14,393 jobs given for the first half of the year, a total of 3,455 were hired on the spot; 5,765 were hired via placement report of employees; 149, under the special program for the employment of students (SPES) for students; 914, TUPAD beneficiaries.

Under GIP, 1,000, got hired by the local government unit; 240, national government and the rest were spread over various private establishments within the city.

According to Lacuna, those who were given jobs include 31 persons with disability and 57 senior citizens.

“Congratulations po sa lahat ng mga nagka-trabaho at sa atin naman pong mga employers na walang sawang tumutulong sa lungsod ng Maynila, maraming, maraming salamat po at sana ay ‘wag po kayong magsawa na tumulong sa ating mga kababayan dito sa ating lungsod,” the mayor said.

Lacuna assured that the provision of job opportunities for jobless Manilans will continue in her administration through the non-stop holding of job caravans, job fairs and other forms of special recruitment activities.

In addition, the mayor’s “Kalinga sa Maynila,” a weekly public forum being held in various barangays where the basic services of City Hall are virtually brought right to the communities, job fairs are also being done on the side.

“Nakapag-ugnayan na kayo, nasabi nyo pa sa pamahalaan ang problema ninyo and at the same time, nakapag-avail pa kayo ng services, plus kung naghahanap kayo ng trabaho, baka ma-hire pa kayo on the spot,” she said.

The mayor likewise advised jobseekers to wear casual attire, bring at least ten copies of resume, bring their own ballpens, follow health protocols and make sure that they have taken meals and say ‘thank you’ to their interviewers, whether or not they get hired.