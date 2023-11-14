Nearly 3,000 aliens denied entry to Philippines in 2023 – BI

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco says almost 3,000 aliens were not allowed to enter the country this year. (JERRY S. TAN)

ALMOST 3,000 foreigners have been denied entry to the Philippines in 2023.

This was bared by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco , who said that from January to October, a total of 2,778 undesirable aliens and improperly documented foreign nationals were excluded by immigration officers and that majority of this number attempted to enter via the country’s premiere port at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Of the total number, 696 are Chinese, 414 are Vietnamese, and 214 are Indonesian, with 204 Americans also being excluded, while 138 Indians were denied entry for the said period.

Tansingco said that last year, the BI excluded a total of 2,768 foreigners for various reasons, 52% of which for being likely to become a public charge, while 20% were excluded for being improperly documented.

He also said that the strengthened port monitoring was a result in the increase of arriving foreign nationals post-pandemic.

“As the world opens, the number of travelers has increased and with this also comes the increase of illegal aliens attempting to enter the country,” Tansingco added.