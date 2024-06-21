New Anthology Books Release

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Just when you thought you couldn’t get another chance to experience your favorite Virgin Labfest plays from the theater festival’s previous editions, the Cultural Center of the Philippines is releasing a new anthology book, Mga Piling Dula Mula Sa Virgin Labfest 2017-2019 Ikaapat na Antolohiya.

Landing on your bookshelves on June 26, 2024, 5 pm at the CCP Bulwagang Roberto Chabet (CCP TIG Gallery), the fourth installment of the VLF anthology book features scripts of plays staged from 2017 to 2019, edited and curated by VLF founder Rody Vera.

The book assembles the best collection of works by Adrian Ho (Sincerity Bikers Club); Allan Lopez (River Lethe); Anthony Kim Vergara (A Family Reunion); Juan Ekis (Ensayo); Dustin Celestino (Mga Eksena sa Buhay ng Kontrabida); Dingdong Novenario (Nothing But Dreams); Eljay Castro Deldoc (Pilipinas Kong Mahal with All the Overcoat); Herlyn Alegre (Fan Girl); Maria Cecilia Dela Rosa (Labor Room); Maynard Manansala (Hindi Ako si Darna); Raymund Barcelon (Huling Hiling ni Darling); Rick Patriarca (Birdcage, Wanted: Male Boarders); Rolin Migyuel Obina (Mga Bata sa Selda 43; Ang Pag-uulyanin ni Olivia Mendoza); Ryan Machado (Ang Mga Puyong); Sari Saysay (Ang Mga Propesyunal); U Eliserio (Hindi Ako si Darna; Anak Ka Ng); Visconde Carlo Vergara (Edgar Allan Hemingway).

Women playwrights take the spotlight in Natatauhan: Mga Dula Ng Kababaihan, a special anthology book featuring works by women playwrights that were staged from past editions of the Virgin Labfest.

Edited by playwright-educator Luna Sicat Cleto, the book highlights the literary genius of women playwrights Clarissa Estuar (Ang Mamanugangin Ni Rez); Debbie Ann Tan (Fate’s Line; Mga Babaeng Too Bright; Dragon’s Breath); Dominique La Victoria (Chipline); Eliza Victoria (Marte, Ang Bahay sa Gitna ng Kawalan); Heryln Alegre (Bahay Bahayan; Tagu-Taguan; Huling Huli); Isa Borlaza (Sa Package Counter); Joy Anne Icayan (Last Ten Minutes); Lani Montreal (Looking for Darna; Sister-Out-Law); Liza Magtoto (Paigan; Anonymous); Sheila Alojamiento (Boy-Gel and Gelpren ni Mommy), Mixkaela Villalon (High Stakes) and Genevieve L. Asenjo and Em Mendez (Ang Nanay Kong Ex-NPA).

The launch coincides with the Virgin Labfest, the theater festival of untried, untested, and unstaged one-act plays, slated on June 12 to 30, at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater). Catch the pre-selling of the new books during the festival run and get a ticket (in the form of a bookmark) to attend the cocktail after the book launch.

For inquiries, visit the CCP Intertextual Division FB page or email [email protected]. Follow the CCP, VLF, Tanghalang Pilipino, and Writers Bloc Facebook pages for the latest updates on the country’s much-anticipated theater happening.