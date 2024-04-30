New BI officers to be deployed May 1

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A new batch of officers are slated to be deployed to major international airports and frontline offices by May 1, after they graduated from the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Philippine Immigration Academy (PIA) on April 29.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the total of 26 new immigration officers who graduated from the academy comprised of 14 males and nine females.

The graduates, which included BI officers that included intelligence division chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., all underwent a 27-day fast-track program to equip essential skills and knowledge in border control techniques, immigration procedures and security protocols.

Tansingco emphasized that these new officers embody the fresh perspective of ‘Bagong Immigration’, echoing the national government’s Bagong Pilipinas campaign.

The BI is continuously hiring new immigration officers to maximize their manpower and ensure efficient operations, he added.