New Cebu-Calbayog route lauded by CAAP

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said that the new Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight connecting Cebu and Calbayog is a welcome development.

“By strengthening air links, we make it easier for people to travel for business, leisure, and family visits, while boosting tourism and local development,” Del Rosario said.

It was learned from CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio that the inaugural flight from Cebu landed at Calbayog Airport at 8:42 a.m. on Sunday, October 26 and departed back to Cebu at 9:20 a.m.

Apolonio said the new route will operate four times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, adding that the initiative marks a significant development in expanding regional air travel and supporting economic growth in Eastern Visayas, following the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

“This milestone demonstrates CAAP’s commitment to supporting airline expansion in different regions, paving the way for stronger regional growth and mobility,” he added.