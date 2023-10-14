New Cebu-Laoag route to be launched by PAL on December 15

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A brand-new Cebu-Laoag route is slated to be launched by the Philippine Airlines (PAL) this coming December as part of the flag carrier’s continuous efforts to create new connectivity between Northern Luzon and the central and southern Philippines.

According to PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna, starting December 15, 2023, PAL will operate twice weekly flights between Cebu and Laoag with convenient morning departures: PR 2251 Cebu-Laoag – every Tuesday and Friday departing at 07:35 AM, arriving at 10:05 AM and PR 2252 Laoag-Cebu – every Tuesday and Friday departing at 10:25 AM, arriving at 12:35 AM.

“We welcome the holiday season with a historic air link between Cebu and Laoag City. This brand-new service will help us open up a new market for tourist and business travelers by connecting the Ilocos Region via nonstop flights to Cebu, and beyond to other cities in the Visayas and Mindanao.” said Captain Stanley K. Ng, PAL President & Chief Operating Officer of PAL.

He added: “You can expect more convenient connections that boost tourism and help spur economic development in different areas of the Philippines, as we progressively expand our domestic network. We expect to mount more flights in and out of our Mactan-Cebu hub in the coming months.”

Villaluna said PAL previously operated two special flights between Cebu and Laoag in May 2023 in support of the Himala Sa Buhangin Festival in Laoag.

Currently, PAL operates 4x weekly Cebu-Baguio and Baguio-Cebu flights, another pioneer north-south link inaugurated back in December 2022.

It was learned from Villaluna that the Cebu-Laoag route will be flown with PAL’s quiet and comfortable De Havilland Dash 8-400 Next Generation aircraft offering 86 seats, including six Comfort Class seats.