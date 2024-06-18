New Director Santiago to promote NBI, vows to make it people-friendly

NBI Director Jimmy Santiago (left) and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin talk while Santiago's family are standing, after Santiago was sworn into office in Malacanang by Bersamin. (JERRY S. TAN)

NEWLY-INSTALLED National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Santiago has vowed to make the country’s premiere agency flourish and people-friendly.

“Ibibigay ko na lahat ng aking makakaya. Mahal ko ang NBI. Hindi kayo mabibigo. Papasikatin natin, ilalapit natin sa tao ang NBI. Tulungan ninyo ako,” Santiago said during the turnover ceremony that took place at the agency’s temporary headquarters in Quezon City.

Santiago announced that there will be notable reforms in the NBI and that he intends to revive the ‘reward system’.

“There will be a reward system. Sa mga mahusay magtrabaho, uubusin natin ang intelligence fund. Magbigay tayo ng reward system. Ikakalat natin ‘yan. Hindi ko ibubulsa ‘yan. Atin ‘yan. Maaasahan ninyo ako diyan, ” Santiago explained.

Santiago also said that he is ready to reward NBI employees who are honest, dedicated and efficient while being strict against those who commit irregularities.

“Mga kasama, mabait akong boss. Walang napapahamak sa akin, sinasagot ko. But the director must always be informed. Pag lumakad ka at hindi ko alam, buntot mo, hila mo,” he stressed.

Santiago also vowed to bring the NBI closer to the people or make it ‘people-friendly’.