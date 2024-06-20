New forensic lab unveiled at MCIA

BI chief Norman Tansingco leads the unveiling of new forensic doc lab at MCIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

BI chief Norman Tansingco leads the unveiling of new forensic doc lab at MCIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced the deployment of new machinery, personnel, and resources to support the Cebu Connect initiative at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Tansingco said the deployment of bureau personnel is meant to help transform MCIA into a major transit hub in Southeast Asia.

“The Cebu Connect project, unveiled on June 19, aims to enhance the airport’s transfer service system, making connections more efficient and seamless for passengers. This initiative is part of a larger vision to position Cebu as an ideal entry point for both domestic and international travelers,: he said.

Tansingco expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “The BI is committed to supporting Cebu Connect by providing advanced resources and skilled personnel. This partnership will significantly improve passenger processing times and enhance overall airport security.”

As part of the Cebu Connect initiative, a new section of the MCIA’s terminal has been opened to provide expedited immigration services for transiting passengers.

“We are proud to contribute to the development of MCIA as a leading transit hub,” said Tansingco. “Our efforts are aligned with the airport authorities’ goals of reducing layover times and offering a seamless travel experience. This partnership underscores our dedication to improving public service and national security,” he added.

MCIA traffic data shows a significant increase in passenger numbers, indicating robust growth in both domestic and international travel.