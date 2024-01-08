New NAIA manager Ines tells airport police to shape up

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The newly-installed general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Eric Jose Castro Ines directed the Airport Police Department (APD) to shape up, citing various problems that they have to address immediately.

Ines made the pronouncement as he attended his first flagraising ceremony at the MIAA and then held his first meeting with airport officials.

In the said meeting, Ines expressed concern about the traffic in the vicinities of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals.

The new airport manager said that he himself experienced this, along with friends and family members, adding that despite the clogged traffic, APD personnel can be seen preoccupied with their cellphones.

He requested the team leaders present in the meeting to fix the problem along with the perennial issue of colorum taxis that make their way into the airport and dupe hapless passengers.

Ines said he will serve as an example for the employees as he called on them to exercise honesty at all times.